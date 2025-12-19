Kerala Local Body Poll Results: Tales Of Irony, Comedy And Humanity

A candidate who bagged only a single vote to a family holding the balance of power in an entire municipality, the Kerala local body election results, declared on December 13, brought with them tales that were emotional, ironic, and mildly hilarious. Here are a handful of the most talked-about moments from across the state after the verdicts were out.

The Lone Vote In Mannarkkad

At the Mannarkkad municipality's first ward in Kunthippuzha, a Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent candidate, Firoz Khan, made an unfortunate mark in history by securing just one vote. The Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) KC Abdul Rahman swept to victory with 301 votes, followed by a Welfare Party-backed independent candidate Siddiq Kunthippuzha with 179. Allegations had earlier surfaced of an informal LDF and Welfare Party understanding, and the candidate's late entry into the fray only added to the confusion. When the counting ended, the result said it all: one lonely vote for the LDF independent.

The Family That Holds Pala's Key

In the Pala municipality, power rests not with a front, but with a family. Three independents from the Pulikkakandam household won in adjacent wards. Binu Pulikkakandam, his daughter Diya Binu, and his brother Biju Pulikkakandam now hold the balance of power. The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 10 seats and the LDF 11, but the five independents, including these three, became decisive. Once a longtime councillor and a CPM member, Binu was expelled ahead of the polls, prompting him to contest independently alongside his family. Ironically, it is these very independents who will now decide who governs Pala.

Also Read | In Kerala Local Body Polls, A Big BJP Win, And Another Shashi Tharoor Stinger

When a Bet Went Wrong in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, post-result celebrations took an unusual turn. Babu Varghese, a CPM supporter, had publicly wagered that the LDF would capture power in the municipality. When that did not happen, he honoured his word by shaving off his moustache at the Central Junction as curious onlookers gathered. The act sparked laughter, selfies, and plenty of memes on social media, turning his clean-shaven face into a symbol of good sporting spirit.

A 47-Year Fortress Finally Falls

At a ward long considered an LDF stronghold for nearly half a century, a BJP candidate T Raneesh delivered an unexpected upset. "This was a ward that produced two mayors, yet it never had even a public toilet or an anganwadi building," he remarked after his victory. "We campaigned on development alone." His statement struck a chord, marking a clear shift from loyalty-based politics to issue-based campaigning.

The Candidate Who Didn't Campaign

In Thamarassery's Karingamanna ward, Zainul Abidin, alias Babu Kudukkul, made headlines for winning even while being on the run in a police case related to protests against a local waste treatment plant. Contesting as an IUML candidate, he secured 599 votes, trouncing his nearest rival, independent Nawaz, who managed 374. With a police lookout notice still active, Abidin remained in hiding throughout the campaign and yet emerged victorious without stepping onto the field even once.

Left Loses, BJP Wins But Friendship Trumps Rivalry

In a scene that underlined friendship beyond party lines, Anju PS, an LDF candidate defeated in Mannarkkad's Nambiyampadi ward, joined the victory celebrations of Sneha CR, the sole BJP winner in the adjacent Karakurissi panchayat. A video of the two dancing together went viral shortly after. When political eyebrows were raised, Anju clarified she had only joined her close friend's moment of joy and remained a lifelong left cadre. It also reminded many that political slant should not cloud human connection.