Kerala Lottery Results Soon. Details Here

Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries' Akshaya lottery results will be released on Wednesday. The Directorate has already released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results for Tuesday draws today. The Akshaya lottery carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5 lakh. Apart from this, there are several other prizes are given for Akshaya lottery which is normally drawn on Wednesdays. The state lotteries is expected to release results for AK 491 tickets this week. The Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com, the official website of the Directorate.

On Thursday, the Kerala State Lotteries will release the Karunya Plus lottery results, for which, the first prize is Rs 80 lakh. It also carries a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. A third prize of Rs 1 lakh will be given to 12 tickets each sold across the state. The daily tickets of Kerala State Lotteries are sold for Rs 40.

The draw for KN 362 tickets will be held on Thursday.

Kerala State Lotteries' daily results will be published online after 4.30pm on a day when draws are conducted.

According to an official Kerala lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, WIN WIN, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

Kerala lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download the results of Kerala lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website Kerala State Lotteries, keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, click on the Sthree Sakthi results link

Step 4: Check Sthree Sakthi results from the next page

