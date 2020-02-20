Kerala Lotteries Releases Rs 70 Lakh Karunya Plus Lottery Result. Check Here

Karunya Plus lottery result available at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery department of Kerala government has announced the Karunya Plus lottery results today. The Karunya Plus lottery result is available on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises, at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's Kerala lottery results was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and the first prize has been awarded to ticket number PM 822404 which was sold at Alappuzha district.

Karunya Plus lottery results: Check here

This lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh and a third prize of Rs 100,000 or Rs 1 Lakh.

Karunya Plus lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Karunya Plus lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the Akshaya lottery results.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, Karunya Plus lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held on February 27, 2020, an official statement from the Kerala Lotteries said.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results

