Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning Results Published. Details Here

Sikkim Lotteries Dear Morning result has been released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery Dear Morning result: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results today (February 10, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 65G 87085. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website of the state lotteries. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Valuable Morning lottery results on Saturday (February 8) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 90B 86284.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results last week (February 7) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 56G 13600.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 87085 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Pournami lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's WIN WIN lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

