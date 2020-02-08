Sikkim Lotteries' Rs 1 Crore Dear Valuable Morning Lottery Result Out. Details Here

Sikkim Lottery today Morning result: Sikkim lottery results have been released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery today Morning result: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Valuable Morning lottery results today (February 8, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries Dear Valuable Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 90B 86284. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results yesterday (February 7) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 56G 13600.

Apart from Dear Valuable Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Vaulable Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 86284 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Nirmal lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Nirmal lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

