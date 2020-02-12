Akshaya Lottery Result Today For Rs 60 Lakh. Details Here

Akshaya Lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will release the results at keralalotteries.com.

Akshaya lottery result: Kerala government, a state government establishment working under the finance ministry, will release the Akshaya Lottery results today. The Akshaya Lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Yesterday, Kerala Lottery, a state government enterprises, released the Sthree Sakthi Lottery results and the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 was awarded to ticket number SN 202108 which was sold at Kannur district.

In the Akshaya Lottery scheme, first prize carries a reward of Rs 6,000,000 and winning ticket AA 465029 was sold at Idukki district last week.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

In Akshaya Lottery result announced last week, a second prize of Rs 500,000 was drawn to ticket number AD 412598 sold at Wayanad district. A third prize of Rs 100,000 was also awarded to twelve tickets sold at different parts of the state.

This lottery is also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for ten tickets is also given in the Akshaya Lottery scheme.

Next Akshaya lottery draw will be held on February 12, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

On Monday, the Kerala State Lotteries released the Kerala Christmas-New Year pumper lottery result and the first prize of Rs 12 crore was awarded to ticket number ST 269609 which was sold at Wayanad district.

On the same day, the Kerala Lotteries also released the WIN WIN results and the first prize of Rs 6,500,000 (or 65 Lakh) was awarded to ticket number WO 800754 which was sold at Malappuram district.

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Karunya Plus.

