Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result Of Kerala State Lotteries Today. Details Here

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries, a State government enterprises, will release the Sthree Sakthi lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Sthree Sakthi lottery will be published on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Sthree Sakthi lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 (or 70 Lakh) and the first prize was awarded to ticket number SF 180958 which was Malappuram district. The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery also has a second prize of Rs 5 lakh and it was awarded to ticket number SJ 185852 sold at Kottayam district.

Yesterday, the Kerala State Lotteries released the Kerala Christmas-New Year pumper lottery result and the first prize of Rs 12 crore was awarded to ticket number ST 269609 which was sold at Wayanad district.

Yesterday, the Kerala Lotteries also released the WIN WIN results and the first prize of Rs 6,500,000 (or 65 Lakh) was awarded to ticket number WO 800754 which was sold at Malappuram district.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Sthree Sakthi Lottery draw will be held on February 11, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

According to an official Kerala lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus.

