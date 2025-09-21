Woman Who Lost 20 Kg In 8 Months Shares Her Home Workout Routine That Helped Her Shed The Extra Kilos

Weight loss is often seen as a tough challenge, but it does not have to be complicated. The key is to stick to a plan that fits your lifestyle. Quick diets and extreme workouts might show results for a short time, but real transformation comes from consistency, balanced eating and smart exercise.

One person who shows this perfectly is Yamini, a content creator who lost 20 kg in 8 months. Her approach was not about drastic measures; it was about being consistent with her diet, weight training and cardio.

Yamini preferred home workouts, which she said made it easier to stay regular. She explained her weekly routine, which included 4 days of weight training, 2 days of cardio, and 1 day of rest.

Yamini had a smart split for her weight training days, with Monday dedicated to legs, Tuesday focused on abs, Wednesday for arms and Thursday targeting back and shoulders.

Home Workouts For Weight Loss

Yamini also broke down her exercises in her Instagram post:

Legs Day

Squats to strengthen the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings.

Lunges to work on balance and tone her thighs.

Calf raises helped build and define her calves.

Wall squats to challenge endurance and activate the lower body muscles.

Finsih your leg day with a set of hip thrusts.

Arms Day

Bicep curls to target the front of the arms and build strength.

Hammer curls to engage forearms and add more arm definition.

Overhead tricep extensions worked the back of the arms for a toned look.

Deadlifts to strengthen arms, back, and core together.

Back and Shoulders

Lateral raises to strengthen and sculpt the shoulders.

Shoulder presses to build shoulder endurance and upper-body strength.

Bent-over rows helps build back muscles and improve posture.

Shrugs to target the traps to strengthen the upper back.

Front raises to tone the front shoulder muscles.

Abs

A plank helps strengthen your entire core and improve stability.

Crunches helps tone the upper abs.

Bicycle crunches target the obliques and improve rotational strength.

V-ups work both upper and lower abs at the same time.

Russian twists help tone the oblique muscles for a well-rounded core workout.

A Small Tip

One important tip Yamini shared is about form. Recording videos of herself while working out helped her notice mistakes. "Watching videos helps me a lot. I understand where I am going wrong, and then eventually, I try to get it right," she said.

What makes Yamini's story inspiring is that she keeps things simple. No expensive gym membership. No fancy machines. Just a consistent plan, regular workouts, and attention to form.