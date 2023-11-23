Mouni Roy In A Black Faux Leather Halter Dress Serves Diva Vibes Like No One Else For Farrey Screening

Mouni In A Black Faux Leather Halter Dress is The Chicest Diva In Town

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri will be debuting in the movie Farrey, which is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023. The screening of the movie was a star-studded evening with many prominent personalities from Bollywood, making their fashionable presence felt. From Ananya Panday to Sonam Kapoor, the screening was indeed a treat for the fashion police. One celebrity that caught our attention was Mouni Roy who attended the event twinning with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni wore an uber-chic backless halter neck mini dress with a thin strap at the back and a cowl neckline. The bodycon black ensemble was a faux leather mini dress that accentuated Mouni's well-toned body. She wore a pair of black strap heels to complete her all-black look. Mouni's hair strands were neatly braided in a sleek pigtail as she opted for her signature makeup. Kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, well-structured contours, and a nude matte lip colour were all that defined Mouni's makeup. Suraj looked dapper in an all-black pantsuit with a turtleneck black pullover beneath the black blazer.

Mouni Roy's exquisite black outfits have always been our favourite. Just recently she sported at another all-black look in a gorgeous shimmery outfit from the clothing brand Ralph & Russo. The body-hugging silhouette featured a deep plunging neckline with layered ruffles, sheer lace sleeves and glittery sequin work throughout. Mouni accessorised the look with a black waist belt with a gold buckle and a pair of black pointed heels with gold detailing. Kohl-laden smokey eyes, shimmery eyelids, and well-structured dewy makeup completed Mouni's glam look.

Aren't you loving black a little more as Mouni Roy carries it so well?

