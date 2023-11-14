Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Skip The Glitz For Breezy Ethnic Festive Looks To Celebrate Diwali 2023

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Are Patakas Even In Their Breezy Ethnic Looks

Bollywood has been having a very fashionable couple of weeks. After the launch of Jio World Plaza in the city, a festive wind caught hold of tinsel town and hasn't let go yet. Diwali 2023 continues to be celebrated this week, which means the ethnic fashion streak will follow. While we've witnessed a glorious amount of glitz and glam from Bollywood celebrities this festive season, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are set to change that. The besties were spotted at multiple star parties this week but it seems like they also headed home for a quiet gathering spent in delightfully breezy ethnic looks.

In photos shared by both Mouni and Disha, the actresses are snapped with their furry friends photobombing them. Mouni donned a crisp white salwar kameez suit with a blue floral print and narrow silver foil borders with the dupatta draped across her shoulders. Disha, who is seated beside her, is wearing a contemporary take on a lehenga. It comprises of a teal and mustard printed skirt with a tied waist detail which she paired with a low cut printed blouse having short draped sleeves. Disha's complexion glowed gorgeously and she left her hair loose in natural curls.

As their little party at home continued, Mouni did a quick outfit change. In another picture also featuring a friend in the frame, Mouni slipped into a lime green salwar kameez suit with a narrow gold border that looked zesty as ever. In both photos, the actress sported a fresh-faced beauty look that paired wonderfully with her casual ethnic quotient.

Diwali style can be super chic when delightfully casual too; Mouni and Disha are proof.

