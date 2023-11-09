There Was No Room For More Diwali Glam Until Disha Patani Arrived In A Festive Red Ruffled Saree

Disha Patani's sarees rock and roll in her signature style for Diwali celebrations

A red saree and Disha Patani together make one dynamic duo. At a Diwali party held recently in the city, she was dressed to ethnic nines to create fireworks as only she could. Ethnic outfits for this savvy fashionista are an extension of her usual style statements that often include form-fitting silhouettes, cutouts and plunging necklines. Her festive outing in the red saree was no surprise at first glance when she arrived. Even though her pleated saree was a hassle-free take on the traditional drape, the bold bright red hue made up for the ease that this saree brought. She may have picked a plain saree for the occasion but the blouse was just the festive touch that her outfit needed. A blouse with a plunging scoop neckline doused in sequins and gota was the perfect addition to complement the ruffles on the saree. Her signature glowy complexion with enhanced eyes and her bright wide smile serve as the perfect accessories to her overall look topped with her voluminous wavy hair.

Disha Patani in the city

If there exists a way to make any saree look contemporary, you can find Disha Patani rocking and rolling in it. At the starry Diwali bash hosted by Manish Malhotra, a slinky bronze saree made the cut to get her party started. The sequinned saree from the designer's collection totally fits this fashionista's style language, topped with a velvet halter blouse, this saree was a match made in festive heaven

To begin the festive season in her own style, it was in fact a saree of a similar aesthetic that came to the actress' rescue. Her dark champagne satin saree with a micro blouse for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence earlier this year really did set the mood for the season ahead. The satin finish lent its metallic sheen that didn't require extra sparkle but then her micro blouse went in and made her saree look extra festive, the Disha way.

Disha Patani's ethnic outfits are predictable with her signature style quotient for the festive season, but we'd dare to complain.

