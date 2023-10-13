Disha Patani Rings The Festive Bells On The Lakme Fashion Week 2023 Ramp In An Ivory Lehenga

Disha Patani dazzles away like nobody can stop her on the ramp

Lehengas are as timeless as the festive season itself. With the Lakme Fashion Week knocking at the festive season's doors, Delhi's biggest fashion enthusiasts were in for a treat to get a glimpse of the best of this season's fashion greetings. Disha Patani walked onto the ramp and into the most amazing time of the year as the showstopper for Kalki Fashion with a festive display of a floral lehenga which is true to the brand's trendy collection and the star's personal style. She posed in a beige lehenga with colourful filigree embroidered on the lehenga and a matching bralette blouse that also features Disha's favourite detail - the plunging neckline, that runs from traditional to Western wear. The showstopping muse ditched the dupatta for attitude to walk the runway with festive spunk, her signature wavy hairstyle and glossy makeup. It's clear that when it comes to giving traditional designs a modern touch, nobody does it as much justice as Disha Patani does.

Also Read: Disha Patani's Autumn Style Is Set To Be About Bright Knits And Fun Patterns

India's leading couturiers have their eyes fixed on Disha Patani for all the right reasons. We last saw the actress not very long ago, on the ramp yet again, but this time for Dolly J at the recently held India Couture Week. In one of the season's freshest festive trends, the bralette blouse paired with a mermaid skirt - a rather contemporary take on the traditional lehenga, the celebrity sparkled brighter than diamonds with each step.

The festive season looks a lot like Disha Patani's fashion playground of the choicest outfits.

Also Read: Disha Patani's Sleek Satin Saree Draws The Festive Season Closer To Us