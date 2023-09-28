Disha Patani's Sleek Satin Saree Draws The Festive Season Closer To Us

Disha Patani signature style looks just as good even during the festive season

If Bollywood is at the heart of all vibrant Indian festivities, Disha Patani's fabulous festive fashion remains the talk of the town everywhere she goes. Her latest Instagram post sparks yet another conversation for festive fashion inspiration. Worn earlier to the grand Ganesh Utsav at the Ambani residence, Disha posted a series of images in the saree in the season's spirit. She picked a deep champagne satin saree with minimal embroidery except for tassels on the borders but more than made up for it with an embellished bralette blouse. Disha Patani remained loyal to her slinky ethnic style for Ganesh Chaturthi as she would for any other occasion. The sheen of the satin fabric of the saree was a bonus to the outfit that compensated for the minimal jewellery that only included sparkly chandelier earrings, a bracelet and a ring.

Disha Patani's saree look from the recent festivities

This scintillating essence of her festive outfit didn't just stop there. The perfect makeup and hair combination to go with a saree requires no science class just Disha Patani's art of striking the right balance. To match the fluid sheen and silhouette of the saree, her makeup starts with a moisturised base for a clear complexion. For the eyes, she opts for definition with eyeliner, metallic eyeshadow and a generous dose of mascara. A glossy neutral lip tops her makeup and also does a good job of matching her saree. Wavy long locks offer the actress' signature dose of unmatched glam to round her look off.

Disha Patani's makeup from the festive occasion

Disha Patani's satin saree looks like a prequel to many festive wins for this season.

