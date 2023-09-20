Good Luck Trying To Choose A Favourite Between BFFs Disha Patani And Mouni Roy's Festive Sarees

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy double the saree-torial treat

Bollywood's celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi was elevated on a larger scale this year when celebrities welcomed Antilya Cha Raja at the Ambani residence. Among the many in attendance, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy's presence at the grand Ganpati celebration doubled the reasons to love the festive season. Sarees continue to be a festive favourite, and if the magnificent evening wasn't already testimony to this fact, these fashionable besties more than made up for it. In sarees that best highlight their personal tastes in the Indian drape, we couldn't choose, it was a same-same but different situation for these Bollywood beauties.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Disha Patani remained true to her slinky style for her choice of sarees even for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In case you don't believe that satin sarees are the next big thing for the season, Disha Patani's champagne flute saree with a sequined bralette blouse is just what you need to convince you. The fluid silhouette of the saree with the embellished blouse is perfect for the festive season ahead especially when it is topped with her signature voluminous curls and glossy makeup.

Disha Patani in the city

Mouni Roy is a self-acclaimed "Saree Girl Forever" or so that is what her Instagram profile makes us believe. So it was unsurprising to witness the magic of a traditional weave on the actress when she arrived at the Ambani residence. She picked a silk brocade saree paired with a contrasting pistachio-green blouse and traditional jewellery to epitomize the season's greetings in its best festive sense. The traditional touch went further with her signature winged eyeliner for makeup and a bun adorned with a fresh gajra.

Mouni Roy in the city

Ganpati Chaturthi celebrations are a big deal in Bollywood but an even bigger deal on the fashion front when it is hosted by the Ambanis.

