Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Ethnic Style Is Vibrant And Resplendent, Just Like The Couple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations

Last night, Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 was celebrated with grandeur at the Ambani mansion in Mumbai that included a guest list jam-packed with Bollywood celebrities. From yesteryear legends like Rekha and Juhi Chawla to Gen Z stylistas like Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, the evening was a starry affair which saw Indian ethnic wear styled with aplomb. Celebrity couples too stepped out in their fashionable best. Along with the likes of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, all eyes were on superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The lovebirds, often spotted together supporting their other half, were snapped at the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 function in their ethnic best.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Bright Sarees Give Her A Stellar Blockbuster Cameo For Jawan)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone picked a stunning pink-red toned sharara suit of a slouchy long sleeve kurta featuring a gold embroidered yoke and broad borders. She wore it with pink velvet dhoti-style trousers which had matching borders. Paired with it were gold pointed Louboutin heels. The very contemporary ethnic look was finished with Deepika wearing a sleek bun in her hair, dark smokey eyes and chunky floral earrings.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh skipped neutrals in favour of an emerald green kurta which had gold embroidery and matching ruched trousers in the same shade. He draped a stole around his neck which featured panels of gold mirror work over a red base. He wore the outfit with tan juttis on his feet. Ranveer wore a groomed look of a slicked hairstyle and full moustache.

It was refreshing as ever to see the couple skip the safe route of neutral tones and opt for bright ones instead which shone as bright as their love did.

(Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha And Deepika Padukone Cannot Get Enough Of This ₹8,500 Blue And Orange Co-Ord Set)