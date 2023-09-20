Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Are The Fashion Force We Need This Festive Season

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra set couple style goals

Every time Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra step out in public, they ensure to give the world a glance at their distinctive couple style. But their fashion force simply doubles when they are together. With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations we got to witness that in bulk. At the Ambani celebration, Kiara looked stunning in a lemon green saree from Jayanti Reddy's clothing label. The silk fabric featured a scalloped detailed embellished border. She paired the six yards with a heavy-duty strappy silver blouse. We all know that an ethnic look is incomplete without a sleek bun and this style maven got on board with that with her tresses in a middle-parted low bun giving it a final touch with gajra. Who needs a necklace with such an embellished blouse? Kiara kept it minimal by only carrying statement earrings and kadas. The little black bindi on her dewy glam was just the perfect addition to her look.

Sidharth, on the other hand, wore a deep bottle green embellished kurta set. The two-piece set featured a short collared kurta with straight pyjamas. A pair of black glittery mojris sealed his look.

On the same day, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Manish Malhotra's residence. For their day look the couple went with pastel, aesthetically pleasing hues. Kiara wore a beige garara set with golden embellishments. The three-piece set featured an off-white blouse with golden work. She carried her signature minimal glam look with a dewy base. The actress left her straight tresses open. Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented his better half in a white kurta pyjama. The outfit with a mock collar came with subtle golden embroidery around his neck.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra don't let the spotlight of the red carpet dull their sparkle. They let the world witness that through their attendance at NMACC. Kiara wore a heavily embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra, while Sidharth looked dapper in a three-piece set including a white kurta, trousers and a blazer.

Hard to count how many times this couple has left us to take notes on couple fashion with their style picks.

