Disha Patani's Autumn Style Is Set To Be About Bright Knits And Fun Patterns

Disha Patani for a magazine cover shoot

Autumn season brings with it the fall fashion. Pre-winter fashion is all about cosy winter wear, full-sleeved cardigans, sweatshirts, shirtdresses, and denim pieces, which are casual, warm and comfortable. Bollywood celebrities prove it with their fashion choices too. In a recent photoshoot for the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, Disha Patani made a stylish case for autumn fashion. A peppy pink mesh dress, a full-sleeved printed co-ord set, and a casual denim jacket with denim shorts were all about chic autumn fashion. She looked stellar in all her three looks.

Disha Patani's bubblegum pink midi-dress featured dramatic belle sleeves, a closed neckline, a bodycon bodice, and flared bottom with a side slit. Natural waves, rosy makeup with pink lip gloss. Studded pink earrings and peppy pink platform heels completed Disha's Barbiecore look perfectly.

For her next look, Ms. Patani opted for an all-denim outfit. The co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved denim jacket with a pair of denim shorts, both in dark blue. She wore a white T-shirt beneath the jacket and wore a pair of white sneakers with the look. Messy hair and minimal makeup completed Disha's casual style. She opted for winged eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, ample mascara, and muted-toned lip colour.

Disha Patani's print-on-print look was stylish as ever. She wore a full-sleeved checkered sweatshirt in shades of red, black, orange, white, and yellow and paired it with a mini skirt with smaller checks in the same colour palette. For accessories, she opted for chunky jewellery and wore minimal makeup with mascara-laden eyes, kohled eyes, and pale pink lip colour.

Disha Patani's autumn fashion will surely be setting trends this season.

