Disha Patani In A Bronze Sequin Saree Was A Party Starter At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Disha Patani In A Sequin Saree Makes Understated Browns A Party Starter

Bollywood galas are always a stunning, extravagant affair and with the festive fervour taking over town, we await an array of celebrity festive looks. Festivities have officially kickstarted in tinsel town with Manish Malhotra's glam-infused Diwali party that happened last evening. Among many A-listers was Disha Patani who did not fail to bring her oomph-oozing charm to the table. While many celebrities chose to play with pop palettes, Disha kept her style aesthetic muted yet stunning in a beautiful brown hue. She opted for a classic Manish Malhotra number that came doused in sequins. Her affinity for trendy weaves are often served with ultra-feminine details and this one was no exception. Right from the monochrome sequin style to the scoop neckline blouse, she gave the saree a total cocktail spin. Her sartorial preferences are all about making a bold fashion move and yet again, she did it. The velvet finish blouse perfectly matched up the glitz. Her earthy-toned number is truly another bookmark-worthy look for the festive season.

She took the minimal route to complete her style. She ditched the accessories and let her sequin drape do all the talking. In her classic glory, she wore a dewy glam that went perfectly well with her style. She opted for a dewy base complemented by tinted cheeks, mascara-laden lashes and glossy lips. Her open soft curled locks were perfection at its best.

Disha Patani continues her style streak in the hottest possible way.