Now In Green, We're Just Keeping Up With Disha Patani's Fabulously Festive Sarees

Disha Patani is a saree-torial festive treat

The festive season has treated the humble saree really well as it always does with the onset of Diwali. For Disha Patani though, it was a simple case of keeping up with her festive sarees in a row. At Ekta Kapoor's annual Diwali bash, Disha Patani arrived, quite like the modern-day apsara in a pre-plated forest green saree and her signature halter micro blouse with it. The plain green saree, otherwise embellished with a golden border and nothing at all does get its fair share of attention, it's Disha Patani after all. Her usual saree suspects appear yet again for this festive occasion - a slinky low-rise drape with a plunging blouse. She was once quoted saying that she is "not a red lip kinda girl," but we are glad she switched her usual choices for a bright red lip to not just go with her saree but also her red tips. The hair and makeup remain her usual fabulous self that goes from work to festive in one hot minute.

Disha Patani in the city

Owing to her previous saree-torial choices in the recent past, this is one fashion prediction we can place our bets on and reap big wins. For another recent Diwali party held in the city recently, she was decked up to paint the town red with her ruffled red saree and an equally festive golden blouse.

At the starry Diwali bash hosted by Manish Malhotra, a slinky bronze saree made the cut to get her party started. The sequinned saree from the designer's collection totally fits this fashionista's style language, topped with a velvet halter blouse, this saree was a match made in festive heaven.

Her dark champagne satin saree with a micro blouse for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence earlier this year really did set the mood for the season ahead. The satin finish lent its metallic sheen that didn't require extra sparkle but then her micro blouse went in and made her saree look extra festive, the Disha way.

Disha Patani's festive sarees are just the spark the festive season was missing.