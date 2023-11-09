Mouni Roy Stays True To Being A 'Saree Girl Forever' In A White Lace Saree With Husband Suraj Nambiar By Her Side

Mouni Roy's festive choices reflect her personal style

Gripped by the festive fever, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to look their best. From glamorous lehengas to stunning sarees — the actresses have updated their mood boards with the right wardrobe collections. Leading the way is Mouni Roy. At Lifestyle Asia's Diwali party, the diva arrived draped in a silvery-white lace saree. Embellished with sequins and crystals, she sparkled like the star she is in the six-yard wonder. The scalloped gold-sequinned borders and the sleeveless glittery blouse added an extra festive dose to her OOTD. Mouni allowed her saree to do all the talking, wearing only a pair of stone and diamond-studded jhumkas. Blush-tinted cheeks, nude matte lipstick, dark kohl-rimmed eyes with a stroke of winged eyeliner, and shimmery eyeshadow sealed the deal for her elegant ethnic outing. Her wavy luscious tresses were left open and with husband Suraj Nambiar by her side, she walked in festive glory.

When Mouni Roy arrives at the fashion arena, we simply take notes. Turning muse to fashion designer Rohit Bal, the diva painted a dreamy picture decked up in a sheer white saree, boasting intricate floral borders. The see-through ensemble came with a sleeveless white plunging neckline blouse, adorned with floral embellishments. A striking diamond choker necklace and diamond studs — all bearing floral detailing were just the perfect choice of accessory. For makeup, Mouni opted for a dramatic eye makeover consisting of smokey eyes with a dark stroke of kohl. Plump-pink glossy lips, blushed cheeks and well-sculpted brows did the rest of her glam work. Her hair was tied in a neatly-secured bun.

Mouni Roy has confessed to being a “saree girl forever” and her Instagram profile is evident of this fact. Flipping another page from her saree diaries, the actress took the glitzy-ethnic route. She picked out a green citrus-sheathed net saree from fashion label Dilnaz and simply rocked in the outfit. Intricate silver-sequinned adornments created just the right amount of dazzle with the embellished bustier blouse elevating her saree-torial choice. Winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, and matte pink lips brought out the attire's traditional charm. Mouni rounded off her gorgeous look with open hair minus any accessories.

Mouni Roy is a treat for sore eyes in exquisite sarees. For now, we will wait for her next saree avatar to wow us. We know we won't be waiting for too long.

