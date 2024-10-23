Kiara Advani's Brown Smokey Eyes And Glossy Lips Perfectly Reflects Diwali Glamour

Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai last night. Stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday attended the event in full glitz and glamour. However, it was Kiara Advani's stunning look that truly stole the spotlight. She opted for flawless makeup featuring a matte foundation base, generous highlighter and blush, brown smokey eyeshadow, mascara-laden kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy lips. Her wavy, open tresses added to her radiant look. For her outfit, Kiara dazzled in an embellished saree custom-made by the designer himself. The elegant saree featured a pleated element at the back for extra flair and a sheer pallu. She paired it with a strapless velvet corset blouse that accentuated her look. To complete her ensemble, she accessorised with a three-layered ruby necklace, a large diamond pendant, and matching golden heels.

(Also Read: "Dazzling" Is The Word For Kiara Advani's Reverse Cat Eyeliner)

Kiara Advani consistently nails her looks with effortless grace. In a previous appearance, she wowed with a dewy makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty. She opted for softly blushed cheeks, a highlighted T-zone, subtle eyeliner to enhance her lashes and nude lipstick. Her hairstyle featured a chic, middle-parted messy half-updo that perfectly complemented her overall appearance. For the outfit, Kiara chose a white body-hugging sheer gown. It featured unique coiling near the neckline, straps and a pleated detail at the bottom. She completed the look with white ceramic danglers and floral heels.

Before that, Kiara captivated everyone's attention with her traditional look. She opted for a nude foundation base, kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy nude lips and a bindi. Her hair was styled in a sleek, middle-parted bun. Kiara wore an embellished lehenga choli. She rocked a pink-hued blouse with a plunging neckline, paired with a magenta, heavily embroidered lehenga and a dual-toned dupatta. To complete her OOTD, she accessorised with gold danglers and matching kadhas.

Kiara Advani's Diwali glam is setting new goals for festive beauty standards.

(Also Read: Kiara Advani's Patent Leather Catsuit Is The Friday Version Of The Blues)