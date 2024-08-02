Kiara Advani's Patent Leather Catsuit Is The Friday Version Of The Blues

Kiara Advani made our weekday blues vanish in this patent leather blue jumpsuit

Kiara Advani just shrugged off all the weekday blues and made the weekend start right for us as she made an appearance in a blue patent leather jumpsuit on her social media. The Shershaah actress made heads turn as she posed like the fashionista that she is while wearing her blue ensemble featured in a recent reel she posted on her Instagram handle.

Kiara Advani posed her way into the weekend on a Friday afternoon, all while slaying a bright blue coloured jumpsuit made out of a patent leather material. The actress made a case for a winning fashion moment dressed in this body-huggling ensemble that also feature a sleeveless design. Kiara's outfit of the day had a criss-cross neckline design with a halter neck and a plunging neckline that showed off her toned mid-riff. An extra dose of oomph was added to the jumpsuit because of its backless design that gave us a sneak-peek of Kiara's toned back and shoulders.

For her accessories of the day, celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr gave Kiara a stack of silver and gold metal toned cuffs, bangles and bands that added a chunky element. The actress even wore statement triangle shaped gold drop earrings and a few gold rings on her fingers to add to the glam quotient of the look.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Kiara wore her hair in a sleek, centre-parted straight open look. On the makeup front, Kiara went for a glowing skin, a bronzer and highlighter laden face, full brows, a wash of gold eyeshadow on her lids, kohl-rimmed eyes, eyelashes fanned out with mascara, and peachy-nude lip gloss that added the perfect finishing touches to the look.

Trust Kiara Advani to gift us the most in vogue start to the weekend dressed in a royal blue patent leather jumpsuit.

