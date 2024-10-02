Hina Khan Feels "Stronger" On The Ramp In A Blush Pink Brocade Suit

In an evening where tradition met contemporary elegance, Hina Khan returned to the ramp once again to show her dedication to work and supporting friends as she continues her recovery journey from cancer. This time, she radiated in a breathtaking blush pink brocade suit for Manish Malhotra's show with Indian handloom as its focus, mesmerising everyone in attendance. The delicate combination of pastel hues and the richness of brocade was a beautiful nod to India's textile heritage, a hallmark of the designer's work. She wore a blush pink anarkali with straight trousers, both in matching blush pink brocade fabric embellished with sequins and paired beautifully with an ombre dupatta. Manish Malhotra's collection was a tribute to Indian artisans and the timeless art of handloom weaving. The intricate details and craftsmanship of the ensemble Hina wore perfectly exemplified the balance between tradition and modern fashion. Her makeup with soft neutral tones and hair styled in bouncy soft curls were teamed perfectly with her ethnic look.

Also Read: Hina Khan "Feels At Home" In A Stunning Custom-Made Pink Kashmiri Salwar Suit

Photo Credit: Instagram/@realhinakhan

Photo Credit: Hina Khan in the city

This appearance marked a significant moment in Hina Khan's career and personal life. It was her second time walking the ramp after publicly sharing her brave battle with breast cancer. She had first returned to the ramp post-treatment in a stunning bridal red lehenga adorned with golden embellishments and draped to perfection. It was at the Times Fashion Week that she took everyone by surprise but more importantly, it was a reminder of her resilience and the importance of celebrating life at every stage.

Hina Khan's runway comeback is stylish at every step of the way.

Also Read: Hina Khan Is Unstoppable And She Proves It With A Ramp Walk In A Bridal Red Lehenga