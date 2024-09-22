Hina Khan 'Feels At Home' In A Stunning Custom-Made Pink Kashmiri Salwar Suit

Hina Khan "Feels At Home" In A Custom-Made Pink Kashmiri Salwar Suit

Actress Hina Khan is not only the epitome of beauty but also strength. Amid breast cancer battle, the star is working hard and is determined to look her best no matter what. Recently, the actress did her first media interaction after her treatment as she attended an event. The star looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful custom-made pink salwar suit. Her outfit featured a pink suit with golden intricate tilla work all over it. She paired it with a matching embroidered salwar and a matching net dupatta. Talking about her outfit, Hina shared a picture on her Instagram and wrote, “I really enjoyed wearing the essence of my BIRTHPLACE, this exquisite and beautiful traditional Kashmiri attire with customised ‘Tilla' work especially crafted for me was a feel at home”. Keeping her look subtle, Hina went with kohl eyes, whipped lashes, blushed and highlighted cheeks perfectly tossed with glossy lips. She kept her wavy tresses loose and accessorised her outfit with just a pair of golden statement earrings and rings.

Be it Indian or Western, Hina Khan can always pull up any outfit with grace and elegance. In another look, Hina turned into the most gorgeous bride as she walked the ramp for the Grand Finale at Times Fashion Week. She opted for a regal red and golden bridal lehenga featuring embellishments and embroidered patterns. She paired her outfit with beautiful kundan and polki jewellery. Keeping her look subtle with matter lips, glowy base and kohl eyes she looked like a goddess.

Hina looked gorgeous in a sky-blue chikankari suit, showcasing her impeccable style. Her suit featured delicate floral work all over it with white thread detailing. The outfit was tailored to perfection enhancing her natural beauty. She paired her look with a pair of statement oxidised jhumkas and a nose ring. Keeping her makeup subtle she went for brown eyes, lots of highlighter on the cheeks and nude lips, looking effortlessly beautiful.

Hina Khan's traditional fashion choices are worth bookmarking for the festive season ahead.