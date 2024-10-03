Navratri 2024: Celebrity Inspired Navratri Outfits In Nine Significant Colours Of The Festival

Navratri 2024 is here and we cannot contain our excitement to enjoy all the garba nights and the Durga Puja pandal hopping sessions. With the festive breeze in the air and everybody brimming with excitement how can the Bollywood celebrities stay far behind. Navratri is a time that honours Goddess Durga and this year it kick starts from today October 3, 2024 and rounds up with Dussehra on October 12, 2024 wherein each day of Navratri features a specific colour that symbolises the Goddess's forms and virtues. Here are a bunch of Navratri 2024 ready outfits from the wardrobes of Shilpa Shetty to Kiara Advani and more that are the perfect picks for the festivities.

Also Read: Rakshabandhan 2024: From Sara And Ibrahim Ali Khan To Soha And Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood's Brother-Sister Style Game

Navratri Day 1: Madhuri Dixit's Yellow Co-Ord Set Inspired By The Shailputri Goddess

To start off Navratri season with a bang, take cues from Madhuri Dixit in an yellow sharara with a bralette and cape detailed with silver sequin embroidery accents. Madhuri accessorized her look with a dainty vintage gemstone necklace and gold floral shaped stud earrings to add a touch of sparkle to the look. The Goddess Shailputri is the first incarnation of Goddess Durga and in her name wearing orange signifies a person with lively and warm characteristics who radiates positive energy and uplifts the spirits.

Navratri Day 2: Bhumi Pednekar's Green Mirror Work Velvet Lehenga Inspired By The Brahmacharini Goddess

For day two of Navratri, Bhumi Pednekar's mehendi green ITRH velvet lehenga worn with a gold mirror work bralette blouse, and a velvet cape worn over her shoulders is perfect for the occasion. She teamed the look with a chunky gold studded necklace, gold earrings and a beaded gold hath phool. The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini who is the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati who symbolises the green colour of the day that signifies growth and fertility.

Navratri Day 3: Disha Patani's Grey Sequin Lehenga Inspired By The Goddess Chandraghanta

Disha Patani draped a silver sequin semi-stitched saree that is crafted to perfection for the third day of Navratri. Disha teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured a plunging neckline and a dainty silver bracelet to let her outfit do all the talking. Goddess Chandraghanta represented the married form of Goddess Parvati who has a half-moon adorning her head and is a symbol of serenity and beauty.

Navratri Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Orange And Gold Lehenga Inspired By The Goddess Kushmanda

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotraworld

Alia Bhatt donned a regal orange lehenga with gold sequin and threadwork that is perfect for the Navratri festivities together with the intricately crafted blouse and dupatta. The gold kundan necklace, bangles, mang teeka and rings add all the requisite glam to the look. The fourth day is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda and wearing orange on this day is believed to bestow qualities of warmth, exuberance and positivity on the devotee.

Navratri Day 5: Shilpa Shetty's White Saree Inspired By The Goddess Skandmata

Shilpa Shetty's white pleated chiffon saree teamed with an ornate pearl blouse is a tailormade pick for the fifth day of Navratri. Shilpa accessorised it just right with a pearl maang teeka and haath phool to add the finishing touches to the look. The white colour inspired by the Skandamata Goddess is symbolic purity and innocence of the deity.

Navratri Day 6: Kiara Advani's Red Bandhani Lehenga Inspired By The Goddess Katyayani

Kiara Advani's red bandhani print lehenga choli is the perfect match for those garba nights during Navrartri. Kiara sported a flared bandhani lehenga with a tie-up choli and a matching dupatta along with pearl embroidered juttis, chandelier style diamond earrings and red bangles to tie the look together. In an ode to Goddess Katyayani, the colour red is worn on this day which symbolises being fierce, loving and strong.

Navtratri Day 7: Sara Ali Khan's Royal Blue Anarkali Inspired By The Goddess Kalaratri

Sara Ali Khan donned a royal blue Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla anarkali suit laden with gold gota-patti work all over that is symbolic of Goddess Kalaratri. She teamed the look with a matching pair of pants, dupatta, kaan-phool style traditional earrings, a dainty gold and sapphire bracelet, and gold sequin juttis to add the perfect accessories to the look. Devotees wear royal blue on this day which is symbolic of richness, tranquility and depth.

Navratri Day 8: Kriti's Sanon's Pink Zardozi Lehenga Inspired By The Goddess Mahagauri

For day eight of Navratri Kriti Sanon served up a pink silk lehenga with traditional gold zardozi thread work teamed with an anarkali kurta and a matching heavily embellished dupatta. For her accessories, she went for a Rajasthani style maang-teeka, a gold kundan necklace and earrings to wrap up the look in style. On the eighth day of Navratri Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped, symbolic of universal love, affection and harmony hence the colour pink is worn on this festive day.

Navratri Day 9: Shehnaaz Gill's Purple Salwar Kameez Inspired By The Goddess Siddhidatri

For the ninth day of Navratri Shehnaaz Gill wore a velvet salwar kameez in hues of purple with handwork embroidered laden with gold beads and gemstones. It is teamed with a matching net dupatta and nothing but gold heels to keep all eyes on the exquisite outfit. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the final day of Navratri hence the colour purple is worn in association with her which symbolises luxury, grandeur and nobility.

Trust Bollywood celebrities to serve up a sartorial storm this Navratri 2024 with their festive-ready outfits.

Also Read: The Colours Of The Festive Season Was Added By Shilpa Shetty In This Vibrant Saree