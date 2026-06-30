Why Skinny Women With Visible Abs Often Miss Their Periods, Nutritionist Explains

Visible abs and a lean physique are often celebrated as the ultimate fitness goals. However, what many people, especially women, do not realise is that being extremely lean can sometimes come at the cost of reproductive health.

Missing or irregular periods are not always a sign of pregnancy or stress. According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, they can also indicate that the body is not getting enough energy to support essential hormonal functions. In a recent Instagram post, she explained why women with very low body fat and defined abs are more likely to experience missed periods, highlighting the importance of a balanced diet and workout routine.

"If I were your nutritionist, here's what I would remind you - skinny girls with visible abs usually skip their period," she stated, explaining that the condition is known as hypothalamic amenorrhoea, where body fat percentage falls below 14 to 18 per cent because of extensive dieting and intense workouts.

What Is Hypothalamic Amenorrhoea?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hypothalamic amenorrhoea is a condition in which women do not get their periods because the brain suppresses reproductive hormones. It is commonly triggered by a combination of high stress, intense exercise, under-eating, or extreme weight loss.

According to the nutritionist, in this condition, the body "takes the lack of energy as an emergency and shuts down the essential functions like pre-production, and a severe loss in adipose tissue can also make your oestrogen level drop severely, which can make you have skipped periods and worsen your cortisol levels." She further advised all women out there not to focus on "shrinking" themselves but rather on "strengthening" themselves.

How To Fix This Condition

Talking about how to heal hypothalamic amenorrhoea, she advised women to gradually start eating more balanced meals with adequate protein and carbohydrates. "Aim at strength to regain muscle mass. Walk more instead of aggressive HIITs," she explained.

According to the National Institutes of Health, hypothalamic amenorrhoea can be reversed by increasing calorie intake, reducing intense physical activity, and managing stress. As per the Cleveland Clinic, working with a mental health professional using cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can also help address disordered eating, exercise addiction, or underlying psychological stress. Additionally, consulting a registered dietitian can help determine your daily calorie intake and make it easier to maintain a balanced diet.