Why Shops Operate Without Shopkeepers In This Nagaland Village

Boasting lush greenery and clean surroundings, Nagaland's Khonoma village deserves to be on every traveller's list for many reasons. It is not like your regular tourist destinations with a happening nightlife and crowded spots, which often come with a warning to keep your belongings close by to prevent theft.

This is a village which is setting an example on how to minimise waste, live sustainably, and build a society on mutual trust and civic sense, which is often missing in the metropolitan cities in the country.

In big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, people migrate in search of a better life but end up breathing toxic air, spending hours stuck in traffic, and receiving contaminated water in their homes. Then there is Khonoma in Nagaland, which feels like the polar opposite of the concrete jungles we live in. It is quiet, quaint, clean, and known as India's first green village since the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS) was established in 1998.

Hunting Is Banned In Nagaland's Khonoma Village

Khonoma is a small village, spanning over a little more than 20 square km, and the Angami tribe call it their home. One of the common tribal practices was hunting, which was banned in 1998.

According to the 2011 census, the village has a population of a little more than 1,900 people. The families are settled in just 424 homes. Once hunting was banned, the people changed their lifestyle, and today, the Angami Naga tribe thrives on forest resources, agriculture, and raising livestock.

Shops Operate Without Shopkeepers In This Nagaland Village

What is striking is how people in the village live with mutual trust and respect. When the sun goes, and it is time to return home, owners often seal their shops with huge locks, but not in Khonoma.

Not only will you not see people closing shops in this Nagaland village, but they also operate without shopkeepers. Many travel bloggers have documented shops without a shopkeeper in sight. In fact, each of the items has a price tag on it. If you want something, you take it and pay for it.

People in Khonoma trust each other enough to believe that they won't be duped. Not just that, the villagers don't lock their homes. They have a community library from which you can take a book you like and return it after reading. If you have books that you would like to donate, you can drop them off at the same spot.

What To Do In Khonoma Village

Khonoma might be a small village, but travellers can explore a lot. From discovering scenic spots and capturing breathtaking landscapes to guided nature walks and trekking, you won't have a dull day in this quiet spot nestled in the lap of nature.

One of the most visited tourist spots here is Khonoma Fort, a place where the Angami Naga tribe fought the British in the 19th century. They wanted to cease the practice of recruiting people from the village as bonded labourers.

Khonoma in Nagaland is not a regular tourist destination but one that will give you lessons in sustainable living and social responsibility rooted in community values.

Also Read | Atacama Desert: The Driest Place On Earth With Mars-Like Environment