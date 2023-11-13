We Didn't Have To 'Swipe Right' To See How Beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia Looks In A Deep Purple Lehenga For Diwali 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia's embraces the trendiest colour of the season for Diwali 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia does not just conquer the silver screen with each of her roles. Her fashion game is also worthy of praise. While she effortlessly slays in dresses and gowns, the diva's ethnic avatar is at a whole other level of Indian chic. And now by posting her recent Diwali look, Tamannaah has us all collectively picking up our dropped jaws. Wearing a regal purple lehenga set, the actress redefined glam with every twirl of her skirt. The heavy-duty lehenga skirt was adorned with golden sequin embellishments and sleek pink detailing along the hemline. The dainty blouse featured matching sequin work, a deep neckline and short sleeves. Adding a touch of ethereal grace, Tamannaah's semi-sheer dupatta with gold and pink borders elevated her ensemble to the next level. Going for the less-is-more mantra in accessories, she rocked a maang tikka, letting her outfit do all the talking. Soft curls framed her face, and the style icon's makeup was simple yet effective with glossy lips, mascara-laden lashes, arched brows, and rosy cheeks.

At Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Tamannaah Bhatia shimmered in a saree that was the epitome of glam. This dazzling ensemble featured icy blue and pastel pink hues along with stunning sequin work. Adding a dash of contemporary flair, Tamannaah teamed the drape with a halter neck blouse that featured a V-cut at the neckline. Her softly curled tresses added a touch of effortless charm. The Diwali party look was sealed with glossy pink lips, a hint of blush on her cheeks, perfectly shaped brows, and ample mascara.

Not too long ago, Tamannaah Bhatia took the Lakme Fashion Week by storm. She strutted down the runway in a pastel lehenga that was nothing short of a fashion fairytale. This masterpiece from the Piroi collection by Vvani by Vani Vats was a pearl-studded dream. She paired the lehenga with a full-sleeved cropped blouse that screamed heavy-duty glamour with sheer sleeves adorned in dangling embellishments. The deep neckline and a cheeky cut-out in the centre of the blouse brought extra oomph to the ramp. But Tamannaah being Tamannaah didn't just stop there. With no dupatta in sight – she made a unique statement, giving the traditional lehenga a contemporary twist.

Tamannaah Bhatia's ethnic looks are always bookmarked by desi fashion lovers. We cannot wait to see what she has in store for us next.

