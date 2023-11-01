Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma's Couple Style On The Ramp Is Black, White And Fantastic All Over At Jio Plaza Launch

Tamannaah And Vijay's Couple Style Is Black, White And Fantastic All Over

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of Bollywood most admired couples, both on and off the screen. Their chemistry shines through in every public appearance. Recently, this dynamic duo set the fashion world abuzz by walking down the ramp for Abraham & Thakore at the Jio World Plaza launch. Their outfits were as captivating as their affection for one another. Vijay Varma sported a striped suit, complete with a shirt, blazer and pants. The black vertical lines on the white canvas made him look dapper. Adding a matching tie injected an extra dose of funk into his ensemble. Black formal shoes sealed the deal of his sharp look.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone In A Cold Shoulder Louis Vuitton Dress With Boots Welcomes Autumn Most Fabulously)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at the event

Shifting our focus to Tamannaah, she epitomised elegance in an all-white sheer outfit. Her co-ord set included a shirt neatly tucked inside a floor-length skirt. The full sleeves of the shirt oozed class, while the slightly unbuttoned top buttons gave a subtle hint of a plunging neckline. Her heels maintained the all-white theme. Keeping it light on the jewellery front, she wore only a statement necklace. The soft pink makeup and gently curled hair perfectly rounded off her OOTD.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at the event

Whenever Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia step out together, it's a fashion spectacle. At the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, the duo made quite the entrance. Tamannaah exuded charm in a blue denim dress. The strap design added pizzazz to her look and the colourful belt brought just the right amount of drama. Tamannaah elevated her style with blue heels, dangler earrings, soft pink makeup and a chic top bun updo. On the other hand, Vijay looked dashing in a copper blazer and wide pants set with black floral prints. Underneath the unbuttoned blazer, he sported a black shirt. His look was rounded off with black formal shoes.

We must all agree that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia set the ultimate couple fashion goals.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt Turned Jio Plaza Into Her Own Runway In A Brown Corset Gaurav Gupta Gown)