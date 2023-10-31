Tamannaah Bhatia Is 'Not Sorry For Another Saree' And We're So Glad That's The Case

Tamannaah Bhatia's sarees are fabulous from every angle

If Tamannaah Bhatia leaves us swooning with her Western fits, she makes sure to turn heads in ethnic ensembles. Giving us a glimpse of her latest traditional wear, Tamannaah Bhatia at Japan's trailer launch event chose to become the showstopper in a monochrome saree. She picked out the ethnic-chic ensemble from designer duo Vrinda Sachdev and Gurinder Singh's fashion house Qbik. The stunning white saree was adorned with black buttons and mini-crystals featuring an abstract drip design. Tamannaah styled her six-yard wonder with perfection by pairing it with a black-sequinned and beaded sleeveless blouse. The blouse's deep plunging neckline made way for her unique choker-styled neckpiece to stand out. Rosy cheeks and plump pink lips brought out her soft charm while the neutral smokey eyes added an edgy spin.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a saree girl and we have proof. From the shelves of fashion designer Neeta Lulla, the actress embraced the colour of the midnight sky as she draped a jaw-dropping black-sequinned saree. Tamannaah dazzled in the subtle see-through ensemble boasting striking sequinned patterns, She aptly teamed it with a striking black crystal-embellished backless blouse. Diamond and green-crystal bracelet with matching diamond earrings elevated her charisma further. Minimalistic in the makeup department, Tamannaah's smokey eyes were surely the ideal fit.

Sequins and crystals are what Tamannaah Bhatia is made for. Turning muse to the fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock, the diva painted a royal and dreamy picture in an aqua blue lehenga. The plunging neckline, mid-cut-out blouse boasted skilled craftsmanship with the perfect embellishment of sequins, crystals, and a whole lot of bling and glitz going on. The floor-sweeping skirt was an ethnic lover's haven, featuring heavy golden embroidery running across distinguished designs all over the length. Tamannaah let her lehenga do all the talking as she wore a simple, gold-plated choker necklace and bracelet.

Last year on Diwali, Tamannah Bhatia picked out a rustic bronze-shaded saree having a sleek metallic finish. The ensemble came with golden borders and a sweetheart-neckline, balloon-sleeved blouse. A gold belt strapped around her waist worked wonders for her OOTD. A pearly-floral choker necklace and floral studs gave Tamannaah's attire the final touch of elegance.

Tamannaah Bhatia's traditional fits are worth bookmarking.

