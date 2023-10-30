Tamannaah Bhatia's Take On 'Timeless Glam' Came In A Black Neena Lulla Sequin Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia's Take On "Timeless Glam" Came In A Black Sequin Saree

Nothing suits the festive season better than an ethereal saree. Tamannaah Bhatia seems well-versed in that. The actress; in her casual picks, gives the world a fashion moment to remember. But Tamannaah and a six-yard is a fiery combination made in fashion heaven. Recently, we got a little taste of it, when Tamannaah picked a black saree from the shelves of Neeta Lulla. The sheer drape was adorned with an overall sequin piping. She paired the saree with an equally embellished strap blouse. The plunging neckline and backless detailing added the oomph element to her look. She left her side-parted voluminous curls loosened. Tamannaah ditched the necklace by resting her faith in a pair of statement earrings. Who needs a glowy glam when your saree is shining bright like a diamond? A flawless matte base with nude glossy lips, blushed cheeks and wispy lashes were enough to make her red carpet ready.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a penchant for scene-stealing moments and we love every bit of it. The actress wore a monochrome saree from Vrinda Sachdev & Gurinder Singh's clothing label Qbik. She paired the six yards with a heavily embellished strap blouse. The slinky tie-style necklace added a contemporary touch to her ethnic look. Neutral eye shadow looked gorgeous with a dewy base, blushed cheeks and nude pink glossy lips. She styled her hair with curled ends. Tamannaah sided with the minimal look by ditching earrings and bangles.

Yet again she created a timeless glam by draping herself in a saree by Neeta Lulla. The kanjeevaram is exclusively styled and structured with embroidery. The beautiful pastel and green six-yard came with delicate and sleek floral motifs. With gold traditional jewellery, she gave us a perfect festive fashion inspiration. Middle parted low bun wrapped with gajra was the final touch to her on-point ethnic look.

Tamannaah Bhatia's red carpet looks are often defined by heavily embellished gowns.

