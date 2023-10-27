Tamannaah Bhatia Exudes Elegance In An Embroidered Anamika Khanna Ensemble With Tulle Sleeves

Tamannaah Exudes Elegance In An Anamika Khanna Look With Tulle Sleeves

Black fits are exclusively dominating the fashion scene so of course Tamannaah Bhatia had to get on the bandwagon with her own spin. From couture style to traditional drapes, the actress has always inspired us to up our fashion quo. Recently, the actress once again took the quintessential shade a notch higher with her latest look. From the shelves of designer Anamika Khanna, Tamannaah picked an exquisite number that came with embroidered details. Her stunning black and gold outfit is right in time for the festive season. The actress has a penchant for statement-making silhouettes and she added another look to her style files. Her impeccably put-together ensemble featured a sleek style with a flowy pattern. The intricate yet statement-making embroidered pattern on the front added the missing element to her style. What really made it stand out was the dramatic melange grey layer that had a balloon sleeve pattern. The borders were adorned with cutwork embroidered patterns that matched her look.

Well, that's not all. A closer look at Tamannaah's style will reveal how fabulously she balanced it all out with nude glam. Opting for the right shades from the nude palette, the actress completed her look with fluttery lashes and a beautiful matte lip shade that enhanced her overall attire.

Tamannaah Bhatia's sartorial choices have never failed to impress and here's proof.