Tamannaah Bhatia's Bow-Accented Black Turtleneck Bodycon Dress Was Practically Made For Winter Holidays

Who Needs An LBD When Tamannaah Bhatia's Long Black Dress Is So Gorgeous?

Tamannaah Bhatia has been on a roll recently with her numerous endeavours on OTT platforms. The actress is seen across various movies, be it in Bollywood or other mediums. She will be making her Malayalam movie debut in the upcoming movie Bandra. The actress has been busy with the shooting and now, promotions of the movie. The diva wore an all-black full-sleeved floor-length dress from the clothing brand Mach and Mach. The body-hugging outfit accentuated Tamannaah's well-toned body. Adding a dramatic edge to her monochrome outfit were the cutout details on the sleeves along with the tiny silver bow-like embellishments. A pair of studded earrings, statement rings, and a pair of pointed heels completed Tamannaah's look. For makeup, the actress opted for minimal glam with a little shimmer on the eyes, a dash of kohl, and nude lip colour.

Tamannaaah Bhatia's love for monochrome outfits is very visible in her impeccable closet choices. As the actress was announced as the first brand ambassador for Shiseido, she wore a ravishing red ensemble. The full-sleeved outfit was from clothing label Alex Perry and featured structured puff details at the shoulders, a sweetheart neckline, and a bodycon fit. She kept her jewellery minimal as we wore a delicate necklace and opted shimmery glam makeup with a clear lip gloss, kohl-laden eyes and ample mascara.

For the success party of Jailer, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for an all-black ensemble from Schiaparelli. The full-sleeved attire had a bodycon turtleneck top with a black bottom featuring a cinched waistline, ruched detailing, and zipper at the front. Tying her tresses in a neat bun, Tamannaah opted for golden dangler earrings and a pair of strappy black heels. Her makeup was minimal and matched the glam of the outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia's monochrome outfit choices and chic and sassy all at once.

