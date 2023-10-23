One Look At Tamannaah Bhatia In A Flouncy Floral Ball Gown And You'd Think It Was Spring All Over Again

One Look At Tamannaah's Floral Gown And You'd Think It Was Spring Again

Tamannaah Bhatia is riding high on a wave of success and while at it, is making sure to put her most fashionable foot forward while. The actress was the recipient of the Bollywood Hungama OTT's Best Female Actor Of The Year Award for her work in Jee Karda and Aakhri Sach. For a moment as magnificent as this, her style left a mark too. Tamannaah picked a flouncy ball gown which featured a square neckline with broad straps and a banded waist with a full skirt. The ensemble was vibrantly decorated in a watercolour-style floral print in shades of red, purple, pink and green. Her voluminous dress hit the ankle at its length and her pointed dark pumps peeped from beneath it. For accessories, she kept all focus on her multicoloured outfit with only a chrome-finished gold heart pair of earrings. Tamannaah's dark locks were pulled back in an updo and her brown toned makeup featured bronzed cheeks and lids with neutral lips to match.

Autumn may be upon us but it seems like the actress cannot get enough of bright, summery shades just yet. Recently, she stepped out in a hot pink Sabyasachi saree with a narrow patterned border. What cinched this ensemble was the remarkable blouse in the same sunny yellow satin with a pussybow detail around the neck. Tamannaah paired it with winged eyeliner, glossy lips and a rosy hue over her cheeks.

When the actress was rainbow-spotting on the beaches of Maldives just a few months ago, once again, it was in cheery tones. Tamannaah was seen vacationing in a pink bikini and matching bottom wear to take a walk on the shore.

We can count on Tamannaah to make it seem like it's sunny outside with her pops of colour.

