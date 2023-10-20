It's A Fashion Win For Tamannaah Bhatia In An Embellished Falguni Shane Peacock Gown From The Archives

Tamannaah Bhatia walks straight of a fairytale in an embellished gown

Falguni Shane Peacock's creations have always bowled the audience over with their elaborate embellishment, craftsmanship, cuts, trendy silhouettes, and colour palette. Be it red carpet events or fashion shows, the designers are an absolute delight to watch. Recently, we saw their work on Tamannaah Bhatia and were totally awestruck. The actress looked enthralling in the embellished gown. The halter neck gown had a sheer panel at the neckline and a sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice, and an elaborate mermaid fit with a trail to follow. The beige-toned gown had shimmery sequins all over with geometrical patterns. The actress looked phenomenal with her minimal glam makeup with shimmery lips, kohled eyes, and a soft rosy blush. She left her lustrous mane loose in natural curls.

We have seen Tamannaah Bhatia in yet another creation of Falguni Shane Peacock's which was equally stunning. The actress wore a ravishing red pre-draped saree from the designer. The embellished drape had everything from sequins to tassels and was a festive pick we would like to make. Adding to the drama and sass of the monochrome look was a daring thigh-high side slit. Tamannaah picked a strap sequined blouse with cutout patterns at the neckline to go with the saree. For accessories, she wore a pair of studded dangler earrings and heels and complemented the look with winged eyeliner, ample mascara, and a rosy pink blush.

Which look of Tamannaah Bhatia's from Falguni Shane Peacock's label is your favourite? We can't decide on one.

