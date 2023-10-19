Thanks To Tamannaah Bhatia, We're Inspi-'Red' To Slip Into A Fitted Rouge Bodycon Dress

Thanks To Tamannaah Bhatia, Were Inspi-"Red" To Slip Into A Rouge Number

Tamannaaah Bhatia is making strides across the map and most stylishly, might we add. For her latest appearance in front of the camera, Tamannaaah Bhatia sported a ravishing shade of rouge. Her Alex Perry ensemble of a bodycon dress featured structured shoulders, long sleeves and a plunging sweetheart neckline. The silhouette of her dress was nipped at the waist and wrapped around her curves stunningly. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for nothing but a dainty gold chain around her neck. With her hair in waves swept to the side, her makeup was muted but glamourous with a glossy nude lip and contoured cheeks.

Tamannaaah Bhatia has been announced as the very first brand ambassador in India for Shiseido. The Japanese beauty brand was founded in Tokyo in the 1800s and since then, has gone on to enlist A-list celebrities to their roster from around the world. Tamannaah joins the likes of Anne Hathaway and Hunter Schafer at the beauty brand; which is taking her to brand new starry heights.

Last week, Tamannaah Bhatia made news for her walk on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. Designer label Vvani by Vani Vats showcased their collection called Piroi for which Tamannaah was the showstopper. The actress wore a heavily embellished champagne lehenga on the runway. The lace trimmed blouse featured scallop-detailing over the sleeves with pearl tassels over it. The pattern continued over her lehenga skirt, which was bordered with pearl droplets. With her hair slicked back, Tamannaah wore a striking black eye makeup look with a glossy lip.

Looks like Tamannaah Bhatia is making waves in every sphere.

