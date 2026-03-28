Water Fasting For Detox And Weight Loss Can Be Dangerous, Apollo Doctor Warns

Just when we thought we had seen enough trending hacks for losing weight, boosting immunity, or improving overall health, water fasting entered the conversation. Typically, it is a strict, calorie-free practice of consuming only water for 24 to 72 hours (sometimes longer) for weight loss. Water fasting has been taking the internet by storm. Dr Anshuman Kaushal, a prominent Indian robotic, gastrointestinal (GI), and bariatric surgeon, recently addressed water fasting and spoke about the risks associated with this practice.

In an Instagram video, he declares in Hindi, “Is water fasting a health hack or a controlled self-damage? For most people, DIY water fasting is a bad idea. Short-term weight loss is achieved, and BP improves slightly. But long-term metabolic benefits are not strong.” According to him, medical science supports supervised fasting, not mere YouTube or Instagram experiments. He then simplifies the overall scenario into three parts:

Red Light

For those with type 1 diabetes, those who are already weak or malnourished, have experienced recent weight loss, have low electrolytes, or regularly take medicines, water fasting is not a bio-hack. He calls it a risk zone. He adds, “Fasting on a high-risk body can become an accident, not an experiment.”

Yellow Light

The expert reveals that even if the goal is short-term weight loss or BP reduction, people should not ignore pre-vital screening, lab monitoring, and, most importantly, a refeeding plan. According to Dr Kaushal, “fasting is easy, but refeeding is a scientific reality”.

Green Light

Addressing common misconceptions, the doctor reaffirms, “If you are healthy, labs are normal, consuming no risky medicines, then also fasting should not be DIY. Why? Because risk is not zero. There should be a clear reason. There should be an exit plan.”

Harmful Effects Of Water Fasting

In the video's caption, Dr Anshuman Kaushal writes, “You're not detoxing, just switching fuel systems,” further explaining what happens in the body over time:

Day 1–3: Glycogen drops. Water weight drops. You feel like a winner.

Day 3 onward: Ketosis rises. Muscle breakdown begins quietly. Electrolytes start drifting.

He mentions that while short-term results may seem encouraging, people also tend to lose lean mass, including muscle.

A temporary improvement in insulin sensitivity may be noticeable, but after refeeding, it can reverse.

Other common risks include fatigue, headache, dizziness, serious electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, uric acid spikes, and, most dangerously, refeeding syndrome (sudden eating after fasting can cause electrolyte crashes, arrhythmias, neurological issues, and may require ICU admission).

Better Options Than Water Fasting

The doctor advises less extreme but sustainable choices. These include:

Mediterranean diet or Satvik food

Caloric control

Time-restricted eating

Adequate protein intake

Strength training

Watch the video here:

“Torturing the body is not discipline. Understanding the system is discipline. Water fasting is a clinical tool, not a lifestyle hack. Now you guys become smart,” he concludes.