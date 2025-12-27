Watch: Travellers Get Christmas Surprise At Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport With Reindeer Dolls And Santa Parades

The holiday season makes everything merrier. Come the winter months, and there is that undeniable pull to dress in your winter best and enjoy the festive spirit. For travel enthusiasts, the chilly season becomes the perfect time to pack bags and embark on a trip with friends or family.

Keeping the festive cheer in mind, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, recently introduced a delightful treat for passengers at the international gateway.

Reindeer Dolls And Santa Parades At Suvarnabhumi Airport In Bangkok, Thailand

As per videos circulating widely on social media, Suvarnabhumi Airport welcomed air travellers with Christmas treats, embodying Thailand's world-class hospitality. The gift-distributing initiative took place between December 24 and December 26, ensuring that every journey was special.

In one of the clips shared on X, plush toys dressed in Christmas-themed outfits were seen arriving at the luggage conveyor at the baggage counter, taking passengers by complete surprise. The highlight was the bunch of adorable reindeer toys placed in well-decorated baskets, carrying cheerful messages and festive greetings. “Merry Christmas. Take me home,” read the placards.

“BKK is handing out plush reindeer to passengers. Such a simple but brilliant way to boost the travel mood. Way to go,” read the caption.

???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????: ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????!????✈️



Social Media Reactions To Christmas Surprise At Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

Apart from that, there were special travel kits loaded with savouries and sweets. Adding to the X-mas spirit, some airport authorities were dressed as Santa Claus and elves, personally handing out presents to children and clicking pictures with everyone.

The internet loved the idea and wasted no time reacting to the viral videos.

“Bro, I would wait for my bag all day if there is a plush reindeer in the mix,” admitted a user.

“This was an awesome move. Whoever thought of this, give them a raise. Guaranteed that next year, more airports are going to do this,” lauded another.

“It would have been nice to get one,” noted an individual.

“That's wonderful,” gushed one person.

According to a report by Pattaya Mail, more than 3,700 gifts were distributed to travellers, marking a wonderful Christmas celebration.

