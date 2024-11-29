Like Dua Lipa's Visit To Wat Arun, Visit These 5 Popular Monuments In Bangkok For An Enriched Experience

Dua Lipa just cannot get over the good times she spent in Bangkok as a part of her Radical Optimism Tour. On Thursday, the singer shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram featuring all that she did in the Capital of Thailand. Dua chugged down beer at a pub, took an ice-water bath, soaked under the sun in a bikini, indulged in scrumptious feasts and roamed the streets on a motorbike. Concert clicks and sizzling photoshoots were a part of the album as well. Dua also visited one of the famous and revered Buddhist temples — Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan. Rising from the Chao Phraya River's banks, the intricate architecture of the temple had our attention from the get-go. It was named after the Indian god of dawn, Arun. Dropping the post Dua wrote, “tour lifeeeeee ~ thank you Bangkok!!!!! You can have me back anytimeeeeee.”

Significance Of Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan

Shaped like a missile, Wat Arun is one of the most iconic monuments in Bangkok. After climbing the steep stairs, you will be bestowed with amazing views of the Chao Phraya River. The elaborate floral mosaics composed of broken, multicolored Chinese porcelain can be found aplenty. They were a frequent decoration for temples during the early Ratanakosin dynasty. The main Buddha image inside the compound's primary ordination hall is worth admiring.

Best Monuments In Bangkok

1. The Grand Palace

No visit to Bangkok is complete without exploring the majestic Grand Palace. Witness Thai craftsmanship at its best including intricate details, golden spires and elaborately adorned halls. It is home to a meticulously carved sacred jade Buddha statue.

2. Wat Pho

The historic temple of Wat Pho is a cornerstone of Bangkok's spiritual and cultural identity housing a massive 46-meter-long reclining Buddha. Covered in gold leaf, the statue's pearl inlays on the feet captivate visitors. Do not miss the beautifully decorated stupas.

3. Democracy Monument

Designed by Thai architect Mew Aphaiwong, the monument's contemporary style is infused with symbolic elements. The central structure consists of four wings representing the branches of the Thai armed forces. At night, the monument is illuminated with lights.

4. Jim Thompson House

The Jim Thompson House offers visitors a glimpse into traditional Thai architecture and artistry. Dedicated to Jim Thompson, an American entrepreneur who revitalsied Thailand's silk industry, you can buy high-quality silk products from here. While lush gardens provide a tranquil setting, the teakwood houses store artifacts.

