Visit These 5 Famous Diwali <i>Melas</i> In Delhi Like Nimrat Kaur Did For A Fantastic Diwali Shopping Experience

The festival of light, Diwali, is around the corner. From shopping for diyas for the home to buying new clothes, Diwali melas is a must-visit this festive season. Recently, actress Nimrat Kaur also enjoyed her time at one of the Diwali melas. In the pictures shared on her Instagram stories, we can see Nimrat exploring the mela whilst having her favourite drink. Diwali melas are a very famous concept in Delhi and there are many melas conducted all around the city, offering an array of decorative items. From clothes to accessories to mouth-watering food, these Diwali melas are the right place to feel the festive vibes. Just like Nimrat, if you too wish to visit these spots, check out these best melas in Delhi.

Also Read: Mumbai Airport's "Pawfect" Initiative Features Emotional Support Dogs For Travellers

1. Diwali Affair With Broadway

If you are looking for a luxurious experience, then ditch the regular Diwali melas and enjoy a fun-filled time with central air conditioning at the Ambience Mall. From luxury mementoes to designer Diwali gifts, one will find everything here.

2. Dilli Haat Diwali Mela

Dilli Haat has always been a place for Delhi shoppers, but this hub gets even more magical during the festive season. Get your hands on the most beautiful and unique handicrafts, clothes, home decor, and a lot more.

3. Jashn-E-Diwali

The Jashn-E-Diwali event in Delhi is the ultimate party, featuring electrifying music, food, and hours of dancing. Enjoy the festive season to the fullest and party like never before.

4. Diwali Bazaar By The Blind Relief Association

Another annual affair for the Delhiites to look forward during the festive season. The vibrant Diwali mela is organised by the Blind Relief Association and sells premium products like scented candles, diyas, lanterns, and other handmade items.

5. Ekatva Festival 2024

For all the eco-conscious people out there, the Ekatva Festival 2024 got you covered. Try shopping for eco-friendly options with more than 50 stalls selling decor items and other useful goods.

Planning to visit a Diwali mela? It looks like we have got you covered.

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif, 7 Celebrity-Inspired Festive Makeup Diwali 2024 Looks