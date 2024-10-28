Mumbai Airport's "Pawfect" Initiative Features Emotional Support Dogs For Travellers

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has reintroduced the initiative titled “Pawfect”. Approx nine dogs will be welcoming passengers travelling through Terminal 2 of the airport. The programme was suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak, but after years of break, the official handle of Mumbai airport announced the return of the initiative. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the tweet read “#MumbaiAirport is thrilled to announce the return of its wildly popular “Pawfect” initiative.

Also Read: From Ferrari World To Warner Bros World, The Fun Never Stops At Yas Island In Abu Dhabi

Ready to melt the travel stress away and turn the airport experience into a fun-filled adventure.” The nine trained dogs, including a Golden Retriever, a Maltese, a Shih Tzu, a Lhasa Apso, a Labrador and a rescued Husky, will be at Terminal 2's departure areas, domestic Level 3 and post-immigration sections, from Friday to Sunday between 3:00pm to 11:00 pm.

Sharing an adorable video on social media, the page wrote, “From Friday to Sunday between 3pm and 11 pm, these lovable emotional support companions will be waiting to greet travellers at Terminal 2. Get ready to be charmed and comforted by these furry ambassadors of happiness before embarking on your journey from our #GateawayToGoodness.”

In the video, we can see all nine dogs interacting with several flyers, including kids. The Mumbai International Airport is the first and only airport in India with the “Pawfect” initiative. As soon as they shared the video on their social media, it instantly became viral, gathering positive responses from all across the country. Especially for nervous travellers and anxious flyers, the sight of a furry friend at the airport can make the journey more delightful. With an initiative like this one, even they will look forward to their next flight.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Follows Suhana Khan's Lead And Dons This Diwali Fashion Trend In A Beautiful Red Saree