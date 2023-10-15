Vijay Varma In A Princely Dhoti And Shawl Played A Traditional Muse For Tasva At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Vijay In A Princely Dhoti And Shawl Played A Traditional Muse For Tasva

The man of the hour Vijay Varma is taking the entertainment world by storm and well, the fashion world too. His traditional style for Tasva at Lakme Fashion Week has added more power to it. While we're still basking in the glory of his remarkable role in Jaane Jaan, the dashing actor is now making fashion aficionados swoon with his ethnic elegance. In the spotlight, Vijay ditched the run-of-the-mill formal suits and embraced a charismatic ethnic ensemble. He wore a pristine white kurta that featured intricate sequin work and a full-sleeved pattern. To complete the desi vibe, he paired it with a dhoti and layered his outfit with a suave beige sleeveless jacket and an elegant shawl cascading down his shoulder. Accessorising like a pro, Vijay sported a sleek watch on one wrist and a stylish bracelet on the other. A layered pearl chain was truly exuding princely charm.

With Vijay Varma as the showstopper, this TASVA collection takes a page from India's lively culture and its breathtaking natural beauty. We could spot a splendid array of designs, including architectural marvels, floral motifs, and depictions of various animals. The ethnic pieces are intricately adorned with special embroideries such as Resham, Aari, and Dori, all elegantly accentuated by the use of Zardozi threads, pearls, and French knots. These delicate details harmoniously come together to create an essence of lightness, modernity, and comfort, effectively showcasing the craftsmanship of skilled embroiderers and the use of top-notch threads.

Speaking about the collection, the creative mind behind it, Tarun Tahiliani said, "The collection is an homage to the timeless allure of luxury, celebrating both outer beauty and inner comfort. It merges traditional artistry with modern sensibilities and brings forward our vision of India Global."

Vijay Varma's showstopper look was undeniably a winner and we agree.