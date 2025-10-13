No Sleep To Fad Diets, 5 Weight-Loss Mistakes Flagged By A Gut Doctor

Losing weight is something many people try every now and then. But it is not just about skipping meals, sweating it out in the gym, or going on fancy diets. Often, small mistakes can slow down progress or even make you gain weight. Experts say that knowing what really works and what does not can make the journey easier. According to The Times of India, Dr Pal Manickam, a leading US-based gastroenterologist, shared five common mistakes to avoid for a simpler, more effective weight loss journey. Let's break down each one:

1. Skipping meals

“Skipping meals doesn't help you lose weight, especially breakfast,” said Dr Manickam. Skipping meals can actually backfire. When you do not eat, your body goes into survival mode and starts storing fat instead of burning it. It can make you extra hungry later and even lead to weight gain. Having a proper breakfast, full of nutrients, keeps your energy steady and helps control calorie intake throughout the day.

2. Trusting so-called “diet foods”

Just because a food says “sugar-free” or “diet” does not mean it is good for your waistline. Many of these items are highly processed and have hidden sugars or artificial sweeteners that confuse your body. They can leave you feeling unsatisfied, making you reach for unhealthy snacks. Dr Manickam recommended sticking to whole foods – like fruits, vegetables and healthy fats – for better results and a happier belly.

3. Neglecting sleep

Sleep is more important than many realise. “Sleep is like recovery for your body,” said Dr Manickam. Without enough sleep, your hunger hormones – ghrelin and leptin – get out of balance. This can make you feel hungrier and crave junk food. Aim for 7–8 hours of good-quality sleep every night. It keeps your metabolism on track and supports overall health.

4. Overdoing cardio

Cardio is great for the heart and burns calories, but too much without strength training can be counterproductive. Excess cardio can lead to muscle loss, which slows down your metabolism. A balanced workout plan should include both cardio and strength exercises. That way, you lose fat while keeping your muscles strong.

5. Following fad diets

Quick-fix, expensive diets might show fast results, but they are not sustainable. Restrictive diets can slow your metabolism, cause nutrient deficiencies, and lead to binge eating once the diet ends. Dr Manickam advised making gradual, healthy changes instead. Include a variety of foods in the right portions and stay consistent. Patience is key to long-term weight loss success.

Small changes, smart choices and a balanced routine make a huge difference. Following these tips can help you lose weight safely and keep it off without feeling stressed or restricted.