Triptii Dimri's Dazzling, Backless Mini Dress Is Fashionably Risque For A Festive Night Out

Triptii Dimri never fails to make a statement with her chic fashion sense. From glamorous gowns to ethnic wonders, her wardrobe has it all. Yet again, the actress has fashionistas taking note of her latest look; a stunning silver mini dress. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared a video on social media, showcasing Triptii owning the room in her dazzling outfit. The sleeveless mini featured a deep plunging neckline and pleated detailing near the waist. The backless design further elevated her look. She paired the dress with white textured high heels and a statement ring. Shimmery eyes, thin eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks and nude lipstick completed her glam game. Triptii's open tresses sealed the deal on this look.

Triptii Dimri's wardrobe is a treasure trove of stunning outfits, and her look at the Bad Newz trailer launch event is one to bookmark for your next party. The diva wore a striking little black dress from the luxury label Versace. The strappy dress featured a scooped neckline, accentuated by floral-themed golden hoops attached to the straps. With its well-fitted bodice adorned in shimmering sequins, it was the perfect attire for the occasion.

Triptii Dimri kept her accessories minimal and opted for elegant golden danglers. Her makeup was on point with blushed and contoured cheeks, glossy peach lips, light-winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes and matte peach eyeshadow. She completed the ensemble by leaving her luscious tresses loose.

Not long before, Triptii Dimri stunned in a sassy red number. She wore a floor-length gown with thin straps and a deep V-neckline, but the real show-stealer was the cute bow detail on her bust. Triptii styled her hair in loose curls, enhancing the overall softness of her look. She kept accessories minimal with delicate diamond earrings. Her makeup featured glossy lips, mascara-coated lashes and perfectly arched brows.

Triptii Dimri's glamorous picks always score high on our style meter.

