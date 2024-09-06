Monsoon Blooms Are In Season With Disha Patani's Chic Cutout Floral Dress

When it comes to closet staples, nothing beats a good floral number. Recently, Disha Patani was spotted in chic flower power. From her red carpet looks to off-duty airport fits, her fashion game is a solid ten. The actress yet again served a chic dose of fashion with her latest Instagram story. Of course, it was a fashion moment when she slipped into a chic mini dress that came with mini floral patterns all over it. The plunging neckline with the cutouts is Disha Patani's way of making a bold fashion statement for an otherwise "very demure" aesthetic. With her classic dewy glam, tinted lips and open tresses, Disha's beauty game was right on point.

Disha Patani's penchant for pulling off a statement-worthy fit is a given. Her figure-grazing numbers are always on top of the fashion game and yet again, the actress delivered fashion goals in an all-black look. Previously, Disha slipped into a black bodycon dress to straight up serve date night style goals. She looked stunning in a chic black dress that came with a plunging neckline and monochrome pattern. Her minimal, dewy glam with open tresses was perfect to complete her attire.

Disha Patani's mini dresses are nothing like the ones in your wardrobe.