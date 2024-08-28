Disha Patani In A Black Bodycon Dress Takes The Fashion Game Pretty Darn High

Disha Patani In A Black Bodycon Dress Takes The LBD Game Pretty Darn High

Disha Patani seems to keep things sharp, even when pulling of off-duty fashion and even when surrounded by an array of trends. The actress definitely knows how to do justice to her star power, fashion wise. She continued her chic girl streak with another figure-grazing number that hugged her in all the right places. She indeed delivered date night style goals when she slipped into a striking black latex dress that came with a chic bodycon fit. The sweetheart plunging neckline instantly added oomph to the look. Her old world charm curls matched the aesthetic and her tinted pink lips and dewy glam perfectly completed her look. It is about time we take cues from Disha Patani and her style sensibilities to up our party dressing game.

Disha Patani's LBD game is not for the faint of heart. Every now and then, the actress redefines black silhouettes like a pro. Previously, she added her own dose of bling in a halter neckline number. Her plunging neckline dress was doused in glitz and shimmer that added bling to her look. The figure-grazing pattern was perfect to accentuate her overall look. With a bun and glossy makeup, her beauty game too left us impressed.

Disha Patani and her chic dressing game is meant to leave us impressed