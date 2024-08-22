When The Night Has Come, Disha Patani Also Does In A Black Glittering Dress

Disha Patani's dark dress with a plunging neckline was crafted for scintillating night outs

Disha Patani is not alien to the concept of pulling off the classics. The actress continued her commitment to dish out style goals as she yet again delivered solid fashion energy. Recently, the actress turned to the classic black silhouette to make party dressing look oh-so-fabulous. Her long love affair with bodycon numbers continued when she slipped into this stunning plunging neckline dress. The halter neck pattern was perfect to complement the plunging details. The dress cane with blingy silver embellishments all over it that simply added a glitzy factor to her look. She nailed the beauty department too with a high bun and dewy glam that consisted of glossy lips, winged eyeliner, and a radiant base. If you are looking for some inspiration to look chic on your date night, it is about time you take notes from Disha.

Disha Patani's sartorial savvy has been making heads turn off the screen as well. Her styles have often dished out fresh inspiration and we are taking notes. Previously, the actress turned to a sheer beige bodycon gown to deliver top-notch glam. Her pick from clothing label Montstand came with a stunning strapless pattern that complemented the corseted bodice. The delicate, sheer details were perfect to add a dash of oomph to her look. With open tresses and glossy lips, her beauty game was unmissable too.

Disha Patani has perfected the art of pulling off statement-making looks