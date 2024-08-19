Disha Patani Demurely Glistened In A Gold Glam Makeup Look Paired With Wavy Mermaid Tresses

Disha Patani made the internet's heartbeat race with her golden glam look

Disha Patani has quite a reputation for making the internet stop for a second and take in her fabulous beauty and fashion servings. In fact, Disha lived up to her name this time too when she dropped a carousel post that showed off her gold-themed beauty look. TheYodha actress and her glam avatar got us thinking that her beauty offerings are rather dazzling.

Disha Patani posed for the cameras wearing a woven off-shoulder dress with a bodycon fit and floral embroidered details placed all over. But what stood out the most was Disha's hair and makeup of the day. Her hair was styled in a messy look with a side-parting and a pair of golden floral hair clips were added on one side of her crown.

As for Disha's makeup game, she sported a barely-there makeup look that gave off an untouched demure girl vibe. The star of the show were Disha's eyelids, that were laden with sparkly gold eyeshadow. Complementing this, she added full brows to frame her face, with mascara on her eyelashes to add a wispy look. Disha's complexion was dewy and spotless with a bronzed look. Highlighter was added to the highpoints of her face and a rose-toned lip gloss tied the look together beautifully. A statement dome-shaped gold cocktail ring added a further layer to the overall gold glam look.

Didn't Disha Patani's golden glam look take us down the shimmer path with a hint of delicate beauty vibes? We think it did for sure.

