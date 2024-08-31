Disha Patani Looked "CK Ready" In A Bralette For A Weekend Mirror Selfie

When not high on glitz and glam, Disha Patani's wardrobe choices go comfier, but no less chic. After delivering back-to-back glam inspiration, the actress is back to basics. Recently, she gave us a dose of casually chic style in the hottest possible way. She posted a picture on her Instagram stories where she was seen pulling off chic casuals like no one else. Her plunging neckline Calvin Klein black bralette was a perfect match for her baggy grey bottoms. The minimal style game was the best way to make maximal effect. Her mirror selfie is indeed setting the fashion bar higher for the weekend. With open tresses and no-makeup look, Disha's OOTD was complete. If you are looking to keep things chic this season, Disha's latest style will serve you the right kind of inspiration.

Disha Patani's penchant for delivering a fashion moment is a given. Whether she is casually rocking off-duty fits or making a red-carpet appearance, her fits are always a serve. Previously, she raised the bar higher for party dressing as she slipped into a stunning black latex number. The body grazing silhouette hugged her at all the right places. The halter, plunging neckline perfectly matched the aesthetic. She opted for glossy lips and dewy glam to complete her OOTD.

Disha Patani keeps it chic even when she is lounging at home.