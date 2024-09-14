Triptii Dimri's Retro Floral Saree And Neckerchief Was A Fabulously Served Time Capsule

Triptii's Saree And Neckerchief Was A Fabulously Served Time Capsule

Everything has a way of coming back in vogue and in this particular case, it is retro style that is making a solid comeback. Triptii Dimri is currently creating ripples in the world of fashion with her impeccable saree looks. The actress has a way of reimagining classic silhouettes. For the promotions of her upcoming release Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video, the actress yet again turned to a beautiful drape. This time, she brought back retro magic in the most stunning way. She opted for a sea green saree that came with retro-inspired floral prints in contrasting shades. Paired with a strap blouse and matching neckerchief, her look was high on impact. Of course, her bouffant hairstyle and broad tinted shades added a retro spin to her OOTD. Those statement-making pear stud earrings were too good to be missed and her red bangles were a solid ten.

Triptii Dimri is not your regular fashion girl. The actress has a penchant for turning even the most basic fits into head turners. Currently decked up with the promotions of her upcoming release, Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video, the actress has been making sure to keep up with her fashion's favourite girl status as well. Previously, she turned to a regal ajrakh print saree to revive the essence of ethnic glam. The ethereal number was a masterpiece in itself as it came with contrasting embroidered pattern. Her accessory game was minimal yet statement-making. With tinted pink lips, classy eyeliner and wispy lashes, Triptii nailed soft girl glam like no one else.

Triptii Dimri's saree-torial sensibilities are a treat for the eyes